Insider Selling: IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) CEO Sells $608,243.30 in Stock

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of IQ Real Return ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IQ Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CPI stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. IQ Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Get IQ Real Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Real Return ETF

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.