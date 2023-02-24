Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Insider Sells 5,069 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IRDM stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,198. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 883.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

