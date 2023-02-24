Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $8,811,431.20 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 616,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $8,811,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,006,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,388,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $13.37 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.