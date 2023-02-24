Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $8,811,431.20 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 616,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $8,811,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,006,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,388,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $13.37 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SkyWater Technology

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

