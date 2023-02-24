Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $131,166.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $72,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after acquiring an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

