InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($71.05) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,582.14.

Shares of IHG opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

