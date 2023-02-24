Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,193,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 646,998 shares.The stock last traded at $30.19 and had previously closed at $20.30.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 28.1 %

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.