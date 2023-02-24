Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 24th (BBDC, BLMMF, BURBY, CCCC, CURO, DGICA, DPZ, HMY, KAI, MEIP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 24th:
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $316.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $429.00.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $320.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.20.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.
Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.