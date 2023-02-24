Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 24th (BBDC, BLMMF, BURBY, CCCC, CURO, DGICA, DPZ, HMY, KAI, MEIP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 24th:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $316.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $429.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $320.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.20.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qube (OTCMKTS:QUBHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Vow ASA (OTCMKTS:SSHPF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

