iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.45

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $30.20. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 7,459 shares trading hands.

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.92% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

