IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $589,107.14 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

