Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46), RTT News reports. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 73.31%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.91-4.00 EPS.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $52.23. 590,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

