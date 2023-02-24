Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.91-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,282. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

