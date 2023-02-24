iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is One Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606,797 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

