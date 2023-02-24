JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.56. Approximately 322,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 898,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $45,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $33,995,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

