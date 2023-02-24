Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0856 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and $35,975.03 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00042988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00218078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,225.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08886585 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,631.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.