JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.38.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,172 shares of company stock valued at $67,416,215 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

