JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JTC Stock Performance

JTCPF opened at C$8.91 on Tuesday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of C$7.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.90.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

