Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$730.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.33 million.

KAMN traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.37. 178,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $710.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kaman by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

