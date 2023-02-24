Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.98. The stock had a trading volume of 193,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,110. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after buying an additional 147,158 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after buying an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

