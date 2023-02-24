KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

KBR Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $507,303. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

