KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Shares Down 5%

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 15,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

KCR Residential REIT Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.07, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

About KCR Residential REIT

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

