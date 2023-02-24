Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KELYA opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

