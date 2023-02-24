Keven K. Lippert Sells 2,700 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

