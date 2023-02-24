Keven K. Lippert Sells 2,700 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

