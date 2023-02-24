KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $951,914.32

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, KOK has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and $951,914.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07219089 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,116,461.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

