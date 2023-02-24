Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $909,377.42 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $909,377.42 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00194287 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00074041 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00053032 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
