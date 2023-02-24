Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 117 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

