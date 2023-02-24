Kroger (NYSE:KR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KR. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.91. 5,075,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,151. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

