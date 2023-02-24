Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.78. 142,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,139. The company has a market cap of $788.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,304,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 591,580 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.