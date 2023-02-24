Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. 210,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,294. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $44.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,542,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 90,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

