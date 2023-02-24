Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.14-$5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

