Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.74 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.26 ($0.16). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 132,173 shares.

Landore Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.31.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

