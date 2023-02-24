Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95 to $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.
Lantheus Stock Performance
LNTH traded up $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Lantheus has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $87.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantheus (LNTH)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.