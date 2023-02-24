Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95 to $5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

LNTH traded up $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Lantheus has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $87.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

