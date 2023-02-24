Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 to $5.10 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 1,581,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

About Lantheus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

