LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.11-1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,980. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

