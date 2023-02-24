LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42-45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,980. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Further Reading

