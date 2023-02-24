Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.30 and traded as high as C$20.40. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$19.82, with a volume of 31,792 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.65.
Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. Company insiders own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Read More
