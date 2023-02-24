Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Life Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $119.31. 1,394,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.