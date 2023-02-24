Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $791,456.62 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $231.19 million and $791,456.62 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 230,890,573 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

