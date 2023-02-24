Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $217.40 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $217.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,429,887 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,370,137.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360278 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
