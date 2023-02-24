LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LKQ also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.20 EPS.
LKQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink
. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
(Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
