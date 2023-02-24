Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on L. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.94.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 210,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,315. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$97.37 and a 12 month high of C$126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.48.

Insider Activity

About Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. Corporate insiders own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.