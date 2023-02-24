Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 10,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.