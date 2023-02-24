Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.15. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 51,417 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNMF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

