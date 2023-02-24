Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.10. 1,115,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.96. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

