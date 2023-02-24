Lynn Krominga Sells 887 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 278,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,374. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.47.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 27.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

