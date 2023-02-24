Lynx1 Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 553.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,752,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331,012 shares during the quarter. Passage Bio makes up 3.1% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Passage Bio worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 168,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,702. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Passage Bio

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

