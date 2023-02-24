Lynx1 Capital Management LP Purchases 1,129,551 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises about 19.8% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 10.05% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,368,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

About Alpine Immune Sciences

NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.33. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.