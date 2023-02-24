Madhumita Moina Banerjee Sells 41,751 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 775,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,641. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 3.63.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Separately, TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,595,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 892,450 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

