Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

MGIC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 8,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

