Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,385.27

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $37,385.27 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00216361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001483 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,777.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.