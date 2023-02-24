MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 742,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,990,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.65.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

